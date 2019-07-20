About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Saturday, July 20, 2019
Video diary - £620 meal at the taxpayers' expense
In our Chowdene Focus we revealed that two council officers had attended an awards ceremony at a top hotel in London which included a meal costing Gateshead Council £620. Labour leader Martin Gannon knew nothing of this and emailed me to find out more about this rather expensive meal. It's nice to know that Martin has to turn to me for information about the council he leads. So, come on Martin, get a grip!
