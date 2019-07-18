Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Just voted!
I've just popped around to Sunniside Club to vote in the Northumbria PCC by-election. It wasn't busy! And yes, I voted for that bloke Jonathan Wallace from the Lib Dems.
Only an hour and a half to go before polls close.
