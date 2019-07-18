Thursday, July 18, 2019

Just voted!

Jonathan Wallace Sunniside polling station July 19

I've just popped around to Sunniside Club to vote in the Northumbria PCC by-election. It wasn't busy! And yes, I voted for that bloke Jonathan Wallace from the Lib Dems.

Only an hour and a half to go before polls close.
