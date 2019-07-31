Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Whickham Library and Sunniside History Meetings
I had two meetings this evening. The first, at 5.30pm, was at Whickham Library. The monthly meeting of the trustees was over quicker than usual. There were no big agenda items. Instead, lots of small issues were handled.
I then headed to the executive meeting of Sunniside History Society at Sunniside Club. The two big items on the agenda were the society's forthcoming trip to Bamburgh Castle and the meeting we are holding on 3rd September. This meeting falls on the 80th anniversary of the UK declaration of war on Nazi Germany so we are marking that with an evening all about the Second World War. We will start with a minute's silence followed by a wartime quiz and then a presentation by a lifelong resident of a Whickham who remembers the war years and will lead a discussion to tease out people's memories.
We are looking forward to a great evening and all residents are welcome to come to the meeting which will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at 7pm at Sunniside Club.
