Not measuring up the curtains

Yesterday, with my two ward colleagues Councillors John McClurey and Marilynn Ord, we had our annual ward meeting with Martin Gannon, Leader of Gateshead Council, and the Chief Exec. It is an opportunity to discuss matters of local relevance. I brought to the table issues about the future of Sunniside Park and the neighbouring Lambing Hill/reservoir area and the Sunniside Kingsway community orchard.
Martin's office itself is spacious and comfortably furnished. When I took over as Leader of the Opposition four years ago, I changed nothing in the Opposition Office other than having the swivel seat replaced (it was falling apart). It still has the same wallpaper and furnishings from 1987 when the Civic Centre was completed and opened. I saw no need to change anything. I will treat the Leader of the Council's office in the same way when the Lib Dems take control in the near future! No need to measure up any new curtains!
