Lib Dems take leadership of Newcastle

The Lib Dems in Newcastle have reached agreement with the Green Party to run the council as a minority administration. Lib Dem Leader Colin Ferguson was sworn in as the new Council Leader yesterday. The Greens will serve as a "co-operative opposition", thereby ensuring all cabinet members are Lib Dems.
No single party was close to a majority in Newcastle after the local elections on 7th May. The Lib Dems emerged as the largest group on 25, only one ahead of both Greens and Reform. Labour, having run the council for the past 15 years, were almost totally wiped out, returning only 2 councillors. Meanwhile, Newcastle's tenure as a council that included Conservative representation lasted only two years. Their one councillor was swept away.
With such an enormous spread of councillors from a variety of parties, cooperation was inevitable. The Lib Dems and Greens have managed to pull it off. Well done to them but let's see how things progress over the coming year.
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